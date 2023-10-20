



If you needed more proof that Rassie was the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) of rugby directors... incoming!

The director of rugby recently did three things that fans and rugby analysts call "playing mind games" with England ahead of their semi-final game against the Bokke on Saturday, 21 October (kickoff is at 9pm).

RELATED: THE SPRINGBOKS ARE FREAKIN’ AWESOME (AND NOT ONLY BECAUSE THEY’RE GOOD)

1) Rassie followed England on X

Rassie notoriously follows no one on X but up until a few days ago, the rugby legend started following just one page - England's rugby team.

One word: BOLD!

Image: screengrab from @RassieRugby

2) Rassie changed his profile picture on X to his pet...

What kind of pet does Rassie have?

An English bulldog who dons a cowboy hat, of course.

RELATED: SOUTH AFRICA COULD DISH OUT DOUBLE VICTORIES OVER ENGLAND ON SATURDAY

Image: screengrab from @RassieRugby

3) Rassie predicts England's full line-up... correctly!

What happens when Rassie goes to a media conference? He'll school the opposing team by predicting what they're going to do (correctly) before they make it known.

RELATED: BOKS UNCHANGED FOR RWC SEMIFINAL CLASH AGAINST ENGLAND

Watch below - it's the "we're guessing obviously" and then getting it right!

Mind games? 🧠🤔



South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus predicts England's starting lineup for their Rugby World Cup semi-final meeting this weekend 🔮 pic.twitter.com/q6YlX4HWwq ' Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 18, 2023

The Springboks took on England in the final of the last Rugby World Cup in 2019 where they secured a 32-12 victory.

RELATED: 'SOUTH AFRICA'S FOR THE TAKING.' MARTIN GILLINGHAM ON ENGLAND VS BOKS MATCH

Judging by Rassie's psychological warfare - we seem set to beat England again tomorrow - fingers and toes crossed.

This article first appeared on KFM : Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off