Amazon trials humanoid robots to 'free up' employees





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Vickie Turner about the world’s trending news stories.

Amazon is testing out new humanoid robots at its fulfilment warehouse in Seattle, USA.

Unlike old-fashioned robots, the Digit robot can walk around warehouses on legs and pick up packages that people have ordered.

I met Amazon’s latest recruit in its Seattle warehouse - it’s a human shaped robot called Digit.



Amazon’s insists it wants robots to work with people, rather than replace them.



But this creepy machine seems like science fiction is becoming reality 🤖 https://t.co/t9eOPK6p9P pic.twitter.com/b2cSq9F0uf ' Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) October 19, 2023

The e-commerce giant says it is “freeing employees up” to deliver improved services.

The robots are sparking fears about how this will affect Amazon's almost 1.5 million employees.

... robots don’t complain, they don’t ask for pay rises, they don’t ask for breaks… it does seem, unfortunately, now that this is the way Amazon is heading – replacing humans with robots. Vickie Turner, foreign correspondent

