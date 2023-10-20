It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals
Lester Kiewit speaks to former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett, for some insight around England taking on South Africa tomorrow at 9pm.
Watch below.
While some are saying that South Africa just needs to show up to win tomorrow's game against England, Mallett says we shouldn't underestimate any team.
RELATED: THE SPRINGBOKS ARE FREAKIN’ AWESOME (AND NOT ONLY BECAUSE THEY’RE GOOD)
Mallett also says that South Africa's pool was "tougher" than England's noting that "this will be England's big game."
It's a big challenge even if we go in as favourites but we're a battle ready team. I know the Springboks aren't going into it thinking it'll be a walkover, we're going to have to work really hard for it.Nick Mallett, Former Player and Coach - Springboks
Mallett says the Springboks have two strengths in tomorrow's match:
1) The ability to fight on the field.
2) Using players off the bench who lift the intensity of the match and make a big impact
Overall, Mallett believes that the Bokke will win this one!
RELATED: SOUTH AFRICA COULD DISH OUT DOUBLE VICTORIES OVER ENGLAND ON SATURDAY
I believe we'll get through this match but there's no walkover when you get to this stage of the competition.Nick Mallett, Former Player and Coach - Springboks
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals
