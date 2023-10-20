‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst
Bongani Bingwa speaks to rugby analyst, Andy Capostagno ahead of South Africa’s RWC semi-final.
While viewers can look forward to another nail-biting weekend of rugby, the results may be a little bit more predictable this time around.
South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s semi-final, the squad remaining unchanged from the quarter-final.
There are nearly 400 caps on the bench, so it’s not just the starting lineup.Andy Capostagno, rugby analyst
Another significant factor is that of the 23-man Springbok squad, 15 were part of the team that beat England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England. I’m sure the first quarter will decide the outcome… I just don’t think England are a good enough side to break down the Springbok defense.Andy Capostagno, rugby analyst
This will also be an important psychological message to send to the All Blacks, Capostagno adds.
