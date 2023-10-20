How a fear of what insomnia is doing to your body can wreck your sleep

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Concerns raised over the safety of cellphone banking as kidnappings rise in SA It’s feared that kidnappers could prolong the hostage situation to access funds through these apps. 22 October 2023 12:33 PM
Police 'not close' to solving influx of counterfeit items - SA clothing industry Head of the Anti-Counterfeit Unit at Fisher and Spoor, Mohamed Khader said though police were making great inroads in raiding shop... 22 October 2023 11:32 AM
Internal probe into N1 VIP Protection Unit assault concluded - SAPS In July, eight VIP Protection Units were filmed assaulting people on the N1 Highway while escorting Deputy President Paul Mashatil... 22 October 2023 10:33 AM
View all Local
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume. 20 October 2023 10:33 AM
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite... 20 October 2023 6:19 AM
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict? 48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topi... 19 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries There's reportedly been an increase in Gen Z's having surgical procedures done to enhance their appearance. 22 October 2023 10:29 AM
Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go' Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging. 22 October 2023 8:40 AM
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work' Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Ga... 21 October 2023 6:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery sho... 21 October 2023 1:12 PM
ENGvsSA pre-game analysis: 'No team in the world has Boks scramble defence' Ahead of the England vs South Africa semi-final clash on 21 October 2023, Robert Marawa chatted to former Springbok player Breyton... 21 October 2023 10:10 AM
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause. 20 October 2023 1:28 PM
View all Sport
'I write from the heart, that's why people relate to my music' - Nomcebo Zikode The singer-songwriter's new single 'Inkanyezi' was released on 13 October and features Exclusive Drumz. 22 October 2023 3:06 PM
Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend! Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series. 20 October 2023 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now' Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots." 20 October 2023 12:41 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years' The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history. 20 October 2023 2:20 PM
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause. 20 October 2023 1:28 PM
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythology 20 October 2023 1:19 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How a fear of what insomnia is doing to your body can wreck your sleep

20 October 2023 12:48 PM
by The Conversation

Unnecessary fear triggers are likely to increase insomnia rather than mitigate it.

This article is the next in The Conversation’s six-part series on insomnia, which charts the rise of insomnia during industrialisation to sleep apps today. Read other articles in the series here.

Leon Lack, Emeritus Professor of Psychology, Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health, and Nicole Lovato, Associate Professor, Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health at Flinders University.

I (Leon) have recently seen several patients who were concerned their insomnia symptoms would increase their risk for dementia.

They were in their 70s and were awakening two or three times a night, which they took to be insomnia.

But they were not impaired in the daytime in a way typical of insomnia.

Their brief awakenings are normal for most people and completely harmless.

Brief awakenings emerge from the periodic phases of light sleep that occur naturally between the four or five 90-minute deep sleep cycles.

If you’re unaware of this “rollercoaster” of 90-minute cycles, you might think such awakenings are a sign of disease.

In fact, they are perfectly normal and experienced more as people age when sleep naturally becomes lighter and shorter – with no ill effect.

Therefore, I reassured them their sleep patters were normal and they did not have insomnia.

This requires daytime impairments – fatigue, cognitive problems, mild depression, irritability, distress or anxiety – in addition to night time symptoms.

I trust they were reassured, and so they avoided the type of fear and worry that would have triggered a cascade of events leading to insomnia.

Is it really insomnia?

So where did my patients get the notion their sleep symptoms could lead to dementia?

Let’s pick apart this tsunami of alarming information.

It usually starts with very large surveys that find a statistically significant relationship between measures of sleep problems and subsequently developing dementia.

First, most of these studies ask participants to report how long they typically sleep.

Those reporting less than six hours a night show a small but statistically elevated risk of developing dementia.

These studies do not say if people have clinical insomnia diagnosed by a health professional.

Instead, they rely solely on participants guessing how long they’ve slept, which can be inaccurate.

The studies would have also included many people without insomnia who are not allowing themselves adequate opportunity for sleep.

Perhaps they’d been in the habit of socialising or playing computer games late at night.

In other words, we don’t know what proportion of these short-sleepers are simply over-estimating their sleep problems, or restricting their sleep and experiencing chronic sleep loss rather than insomnia.

What do the numbers really mean?

A second problem is with interpreting the meaning of “statistically significant”.

This only means the results were unlikely to be due to pure chance.

If a single study shows a 20% increased risk of a physical health problem associated with insomnia, how worried should we be?

This single finding does not necessarily mean it’s worth considering in our everyday lives.

Studies relating insomnia to health risks are also typically inconsistent.

For example, although some studies have found small increases in dementia risk with having insomnia, a very large UK study did not find any relationship between the amount of sleep or sleeping difficulties and dementia risk.

What’s the context?

A third problem is communicating a balanced perspective to the public about the potential dangers of insomnia.

Some in the mainstream media, with the help of the researcher’s institution, will report on studies showing a statistically significant increase in the risk of a frightening disease, such as dementia.

But not all media reports ask about how clinically meaningful the risk is, whether there are alternative explanations, or how this result compares with what other researchers have found.

So the public is left with no context to temper the scary, “increased risk” narrative.

This narrative is then shared on social media, amplifying the scary finding.

Obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We’ve used dementia as one example of how fears about potential risks to physical health from insomnia arise and are magnified.

But we could have used a potential increased risk of obesity, diabetes or high blood pressure.

All have been associated with shorter sleep, but researchers are debating whether these links are real, meaningful or related to insomnia.

When we looked at the impact of sleep problems on life expectancy, we found no evidence sleep symptoms alone shorten your life.

Only when daytime symptoms such as fatigue, memory problems and distress are included is there a small increased risk of dying prematurely.

However, it’s difficult to know if that excess mortality can be explained by undiagnosed heart, kidney, liver or brain disease causing those daytime symptoms.

We should be talking about mental health

However, there is stronger evidence of increased mental health problems, especially depression, with insomnia.

The typical daytime impairments of fatigue, distress, cognitive impairments and irritability certainly lower the quality of life.

Life becomes more of a challenge and less enjoyable.

Over time, this can trigger hopelessness and depression in some people.

This is enough reason to seek help to improve sleep and quality of life.

People with these problems should seek help from a health practitioner.

The good news is there is an effective, long-term, non-drug treatment with no side effects – cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia or CBTi.

Even better, successful CBTi also decreases symptoms of depression and other mental distress.

What is not helpful is unnecessary fear triggered by reports suggesting serious physical health dangers of insomnia.

This fear is only likely to increase insomnia rather than mitigate it.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : How a fear of what insomnia is doing to your body can wreck your sleep




20 October 2023 12:48 PM
by The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro / 123rf

'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries

22 October 2023 10:29 AM

There's reportedly been an increase in Gen Z's having surgical procedures done to enhance their appearance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go'

22 October 2023 8:40 AM

Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rob Van Vuuren. Picture: @RobVanVuuren/twitter

[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'

21 October 2023 6:26 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ seventyfour74/123rf

What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image

21 October 2023 5:10 PM

Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting a clothing size make us feel bad about ourselves?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook/@Music & Lifestyle Expo

Mark your calendar for Joburg’s ultimate Music and Lifestyle Expo

21 October 2023 3:58 PM

The event takes place on 10 and 11 November at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?

21 October 2023 2:42 PM

Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans celebrate injured Springbok Makazole Mapimpi during an Eastern Cape grocery run (Screengrab from Twitter video @jaredwright17)

[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run

21 October 2023 1:12 PM

Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?

21 October 2023 11:57 AM

Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a case of the 'baby blues'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment

21 October 2023 11:41 AM

Research shows that one in every three South Africans experiences a mental health issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Will we speak a global language in the future? ‘We're moving toward the centre'

20 October 2023 2:41 PM

Language evolves over time and how we communicate in 200 years from now could be completely different.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Israel-Hamas conflict needs to be contained to prevent spillover - Ramaphosa

Local

Internal probe into N1 VIP Protection Unit assault concluded - SAPS

Local

Police 'not close' to solving influx of counterfeit items - SA clothing industry

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele calls on police to protect themselves at all costs, claims war against SAPS

22 October 2023 4:57 PM

Manenberg's ongoing rival gang shootings impacting pupils - CPF

22 October 2023 1:24 PM

WATCH: Fans react to the moment the Springboks made it into the RWC final

22 October 2023 12:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA