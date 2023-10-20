[LISTEN] The ongoing journey of discovering your sexual and gender identity
Clement Manyathela speaks with Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist
Sexuality, romance, and identity form an important part of any person’s life.
While understanding these parts of your life can bring joy and comfort, it is not always an easy journey.
There are so many gender identities, sexual orientations, and ways to identify yourself in this world, and it can be a difficult subject to navigate.
Questioning your sexuality or identity can be a stressful and sometimes lonely experience, with people being unsure how to label themselves or even if they want to.
RELATED: [LISTEN] The importance of humanising gender diversity: 'You have to be you'
In addition to this, people might find it difficult to be open about their journey or discovery because of threats of judgement or even violence.
Sexual orientation and gender identity are very different, and this can make it confusing to work through exactly what identities fit.
Sexual orientation refers to the genders or people you are attracted to and want to have romantic or sexual connections with.
Are you attracted to men, are you attracted to women, are you attracted to everyone, or are you attracted to no one? That is basically sexual orientation.Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist
RELATED: How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health
In addition to this, Kotze there is a distinction between romantic and sexual attraction.
For example, someone could feel a romantic attraction to someone and want to build a relationship without being interested in sex.
Or a person could want to have sex and feel that attraction, without building a relationship.
In contrast, gender identity refers to how you feel internally and how you express yourself in terms of gender.
When it comes to determining your sexual and gender identity, this can be an ongoing process with your identity changing overtime.
This journey can start and stop and restart at various points in our lifetime.Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1807/rawpixel180704130/104734315-gay-couple-dancing-on-wedding-day.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries
There's reportedly been an increase in Gen Z's having surgical procedures done to enhance their appearance.Read More
Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go'
Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging.Read More
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting a clothing size make us feel bad about ourselves?Read More
Mark your calendar for Joburg’s ultimate Music and Lifestyle Expo
The event takes place on 10 and 11 November at the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?
Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour.Read More
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?
Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a case of the 'baby blues'.Read More
The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment
Research shows that one in every three South Africans experiences a mental health issue.Read More