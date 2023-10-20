ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'
Mandy Wiener interviews Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson of the Gauteng African National Congress (skip to 12:09).
Today the ANC picketed outside Israel's embassy in Pretoria to demonstrate their solidarity for the people of Palestine.
During a post-national executive committee meeting, Secretary general Fikile Mbalula said that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.
This follows two weeks of horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced.
Makhubela reiterates that the ANCs stance in solidarity of Palestine is the same stance that they've had for the past 30 years.
He adds that the party believes in a two-state solution and are calling for a peaceful resolution to ensure that the killing of innocent lives comes to an end.
Through the protest, the ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history.
The stance of the ANC in solidarity of the people of Palestine is the same stance that we've always had for more than 30 years.Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson – Gauteng African National Congress
We want a peaceful end to the conflict that has engulfed the Middle East.Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson – Gauteng African National Congress
