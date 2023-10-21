Gauteng Education Dept urges communities to monitor food consumed by pupils
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng education department has urged communities in the province to check the safety of food children consume, after 62 pupils had to seek medical attention in Tshwane.
The pupils were rushed to healthcare facilities in two separate incidents this week after falling ill at school from allegedly consuming snacks they bought from street vendors.
These incidents come weeks after two children died in Soweto from allegedly eating biscuits they bought from a local spaza shop.
READ MORE:
- 22 Ga-Rankuwa pupils fall ill allegedly from street vendor-bought snacks
- 1 pupil dies from allegedly eating food from street vendor, GDE confirms
- Soshanguve's alleged space muffin sellers denied bail
The department's Steve Mabona said a significant rise in these incidents is worrying.
"We are now seeing so many cases where learners are consuming food that is probably poisonous, food that takes them to clinics or they are transferred to hospitals. It's quite concerning really," said Mabona.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng Education Dept urges communities to monitor food consumed by pupils
