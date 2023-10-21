



JOHANNESBURG - Two people died in a multiple informal settlement fire in Eloff Extension in Selby.

Emergency management services said the Friday overnight blaze gutted dozens of homes.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba:

“Earlier this [Saturday] morning emergency services responded to multiple shacks on fire. On arrival, we found multiple shacks well alight and it took plus two hours to fully extinguish the 30 plus shacks that were involved.”

Radebe-Kgiba added that emergency services were on scene registering the displaced families.

This article first appeared on EWN : Informal settlement fire in Selby claims 2 lives