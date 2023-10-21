ENGvsSA pre-game analysis: 'No team in the world has Boks scramble defence'
This article first appeared on EWN : ENGvsSA pre-game analysis: 'No team in the world has Boks scramble defence'
More from Sport
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict
Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.Read More
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami
Head coach Tata Martina says Luis Suarez is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season.Read More
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'
Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?Read More
‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst
South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.Read More
It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals
Former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett shares his top insights for tomorrow's Boks v England game.Read More
Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris
John Maytham caught up with Siv Ngesi who's in Paris, rooting for the Bokke... in his Faf de Klerk speedo - of course!Read More
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine
It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume.Read More
Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off
Rassie Erasmus appears to be playing mind games on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the England game on Saturday.Read More