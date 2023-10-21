The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with the Chief Clinical Officer at Discovery Health, Dr Noluthando Nematswerani.
Generally, screenings are not where we want them to be so we would want to encourage people to go and screen. We consider mental health equally important as physical health. When you do your health check, mental health must be part of that check.Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer - Discovery Health
One in three people in South Africa face mental health challenges, but only one in ten reportedly access the care and treatment needed.
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), poor mental health costs the country around R161 billion a year.
SADAG, the largest mental health orgranisation in Africa, says the most common form of mental illness globally is depression and it's also the leading cause of suicide worldwide.
Young adults, adolescents, and children are said to be particularly vulnerable.
Nematswerani notes that women are usually likely to suffer from depression.
It's a call out to women to say please do take care of yourselves. We know that you usually want to take care of others.Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer - Discovery Health
Research shows that men in South Africa are four times more likely to die by suicide than women.
Nematswerani says mental illness symptoms can present themselves in both emotional and physical forms.
Emotional symptoms include:
• Isolating yourself from others
• Not taking part in activities you once enjoyed
• Sleeping more or less
• Eating more or less
• Abusing substances
• Being Irritable
Physical symptoms include:
• Back pain
• Chronic headaches
• Generally feeling unwell
For the person who is going through a mental illness, they may not be the ones who are going to volunteer to go and seek help but those around them can identify some of the symptoms and can also be the ones to encourage those people to go and seek help.Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer - Discovery Health
If you are facing mental health challenges and need support, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 456 789, WhatsApp 076 882 2775 or SMS 31393.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_psychologist.html
