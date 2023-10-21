Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?





Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews to psychiatrist Dr Ronell Williams and also talks to author Estelle Erasmusabout her own experience of postpartum rage.

The case of Lauren Dickasonfocused the spotlight on the complexity of postpartum depression once again.

In August, a New Zealand court found Dickason guilty of murdering her three young children.

The South African citizen pleaded not guilty, with her defence arguing insanity or infanticide due to postpartum depression (PPD).

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne Makwala King delves deeper into postpartum anger, seen as one of the symptoms of PPD.

After the birth of her second child ten months ago, she found she was "electric with rage" says Makwala King.

It’s hard even to say out loud because of how joyful we’re all meant to feel as mothers... I had been prepared for the baby blues and even for some postpartum depression, but what I hadn't been ready for was the rage I felt. Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Makwala King says she's thankful she stumbled across some articles that reassured her these feelings were completely normal.

"Everything was a trigger for my postpartum anger" writes journalist and author Estelle Erasmus in one of these articles.

During an earlier interview on Weekend Breakfast, Erasmus said she felt "from all sides attacked".

I am professionally very capable and pulling it all together, but motherhood - and especially in midlife, it threw me... Being a mother was a whole new skill set, and I wasn't sure I was up to the task. Estelle Erasmus

Anger, irritability, and aggression are seen as symptoms of postpartum rage.

But is this condition an actual diagnosis right now?

It falls under the umbrella of postnatal depression says psychiatrist Dr Ronell Williams, member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

This in terms of the diagnostic criteria of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manuel of Mental Disorders (DSM).

"Currently it's not a lone-standing diagnosis - we use the DSM, so we look at diagnostic criteria."

Many patients present with PPD later, and not during pregnancy or just after giving birth, because the condition is still not really talked about Dr Williams says.

There's a lack of awareness around what is postpartum depression, so people are also not being aware of what are the symptoms to look out for... There's the associated stigma... Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

It's supposed to be your happy time, so nobody wants to say I'm not experiencing it as a happy time or that I'm having these symptoms. It's also not recognised by even medical professionals, or friends and family, because it's attributed to pregnancy or just having had a baby. Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

Education right now is around the importance of identifying symptoms early Dr Williams says, so that treatment can follow.

The standard treatment for mild and moderate PPD is the combination of medication and psychotherapy, she elaborates.

As many women already on antidepressants go off their medication upon finding out they're pregnant, it's important to know that there are a few of these drugs that are safe during pregnancy Dr Williams emphasizes.

