Police destroy R3bn counterfeit items in Gauteng, 'an economic cancer' - Cele





RANDFONTEIN - Police said they were sitting on R3-billion worth of counterfeit clothes in Gauteng alone.

On Saturday, police destroyed piles of counterfeit luxury clothes, sneakers, boots, and other items.

The confiscated items were kept at a warehouse in Randfontein.

[WATCH] Piles of counterfeit clothes, sneakers, bags, soccer boots and other items that have been confiscated by police are set to be destroyed (shredded).



Can these clothes be donated to needy people? We'll put the question to the Police Minister Bheki Cele shortly.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said counterfeit items negatively affect the country’s economy.

He said Sars [South African Revenue Service] does not receive any tax on counterfeit items and legitimate businesses lose out on customers.

“It’s an economic cancer that is eating in the fibre of the growth of the economy in the country as I have termed it, it is economic sabotage that is equal to a bloodless coup when it comes to the economy.”

The police said the shredded pieces from the clothes are recycled for various other uses.

Bheki Cele, Police Minister, said it is not up to the police to decide whether counterfeit clothes and items can be donated, that's up to lawmakers.



Cele said the current legislation states police should destroy any items that are proceeds of crime.

