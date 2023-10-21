Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Motoring Enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

Are you prepared to part with $250,000 or R4,6 million to get a solar-powered vehicle? Warren Tucker, Motoring Enthusiast

According to a recent article in The Guardian, the Stella Terra, a solar-powered car said to be the first in the world capable of driving off-road over long distances without recharging, has completed a 1,000km test drive across Morocco and the Sahara.

Solar vehicles are electric vehicles (EVs) that use self-contained solar cells to provide full or partial power to the vehicle via sunlight.

Essentially you are driving an EV with solar panels built onto the vehicle. Most of them use the bonnet and the roof...The more panels you have, the more power you can get. You have a system with an electric motor, a battery, and packed panels to charge those batteries. Warren Tucker, Motoring Enthusiast

Picture: Pixabay

Tucker says these types of cars come with a massive price tag of R4,6 million.

The benefits of solar-powered driving include increased range, reducing your carbon footprint, and cost savings on your fuel expenses.

Two of the biggest negatives are the expensive upfront costs and that it's weather-dependent.

This vehicle is built around the fact that it needs to be very sunny for it to do its job. If you have a case where it's overcast, it will then be running on batteries that will need to be charged later on via an electric grid. Warren Tucker, Motoring Enthusiast

You will lower your petrol or diesel bill, but these vehicles are all about efficiency and you have got to drive it that way. Speeding up to a robot and the robot changes to red and you're catching dead brakes and accelerating again, all those things with these kinds of vehicles are going to chew up your range - they're going to slow your range down. Warren Tucker, Motoring Enthusiast

