What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to personal stylist Lisa Mazaleni, founder of The Style Up.
Ever felt almost victimised by a sizing label when you try on clothes? Well, you're not alone.
Shoppers everywhere are taking to social media with the hashtag #SizingRant to call out inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers, says Sara-Jayne Makwala King.
In a recent Cosmopolitan article a fashion psychologist refers to an insidious tactic she calls "humility sizing".
You might think that not fitting into your regular size would put you off, but a study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology revealed this isn’t the case. Instead, having to size up causes 'compensatory spending' – essentially, we end up buying more to assuage our body hang-ups.Shakaila Forbes-Bell, Fashion Psychologist
Makwala King gets some insight from personal stylist and image consultant Lisa Mazaleni, founder of The Style Up.
What she's gleaned in research is that often each retailer charts its own course with regards to sizing, Mazaleni says.
It also depends on the region. They would take the average physique of that region and, also even going deeper, they would look at their target audience. So If I'm creating a label for curvy ladies i would look at the average size of my customers and create a collection around that. It's also based on who's going to buy the most, so fashion planners look at these numbers.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
Mazaleni says her own clients are often disheartened by clothes shopping, especially if they've gone through a transformation (new job, new baby etc.) and are looking for clothing suited to this new phase of their life.
This is where I come in - I do the legwork for them. I'll do a pre-shop for options based on their body shape, on their budget... and then I hold space and help them in the fitting rooms... to navigate the fit and proportion of clothes.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
The average South African woman is actually pear-shaped, which means we are larger at the bottom parts of our body than the top parts... It's very tricky finding that dress for instance, that can accommodate our different sizes because there might be a 30 centimetre difference between our hips and our bust, whereas on average in the Western culture it's an 8-9% difference.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
Even with different clothing brands - take a Superbalist, a Woolies, a Foschini Group... there are different sizing discrepancies, and even within their different ranges. Superbalist would have their home label which has its own sizing chart, then they would have Mango which is a Spanish brand... so we'd find even within a store you'd have different sizing ranges based on the label or the brand.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
Part of the problem, she agrees, is that many of us are too immersed in the headspace of a sizing number holding value.
Mazaleni feels we should steer away from looking at sizing because it can hold us back and is not based on our true worth.
We absolutely need to reframe our mindset... Only we can see the label! I even heard that Mariah Carey made her assistant cut out all the label sizing of her clothes - I think we should also do that if it's going to help us change our mindset.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
What is in our control is to be aware of what state we're in in terms of our body image - do we have a positive body image at the time when we go shopping, or negative. That will impact how we're going to go out and find clothing that makes us feel amazing.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
The solution she says, is to look at your measurements and not to worry about sizing.
Another tip is to get to know and understand your body type and shape, which will help you choose styles that suit you.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/seventyfour74/seventyfour742211/seventyfour74221100789/194594211-low-angle-portrait-of-young-black-woman-trying-on-clothes-by-mirror-while-shopping-sustainably-in.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries
There's reportedly been an increase in Gen Z's having surgical procedures done to enhance their appearance.Read More
Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go'
Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging.Read More
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
Mark your calendar for Joburg’s ultimate Music and Lifestyle Expo
The event takes place on 10 and 11 November at the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?
Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour.Read More
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?
Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a case of the 'baby blues'.Read More
The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment
Research shows that one in every three South Africans experiences a mental health issue.Read More
Will we speak a global language in the future? ‘We're moving toward the centre'
Language evolves over time and how we communicate in 200 years from now could be completely different.Read More
More from Local
Concerns raised over the safety of cellphone banking as kidnappings rise in SA
It’s feared that kidnappers could prolong the hostage situation to access funds through these apps.Read More
Police 'not close' to solving influx of counterfeit items - SA clothing industry
Head of the Anti-Counterfeit Unit at Fisher and Spoor, Mohamed Khader said though police were making great inroads in raiding shops selling counterfeit items in South Africa, the solution lay in stopping the items from entering the country at ports of entry.Read More
Internal probe into N1 VIP Protection Unit assault concluded - SAPS
In July, eight VIP Protection Units were filmed assaulting people on the N1 Highway while escorting Deputy President Paul Mashatile.Read More
Israel-Hamas conflict needs to be contained to prevent spillover - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at a peace summit held in Egypt on Saturday where 12 world leaders gathered to discuss the conflict between Hamas and Israel.Read More
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Police destroy R3bn counterfeit items in Gauteng, 'an economic cancer' - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele said counterfeit items negatively affect the country’s economy, as SARS does not receive any tax on counterfeit items and legitimate businesses lose out on customers.Read More
Gauteng Education Dept urges communities to monitor food consumed by pupils
This comes after two separate incidents in Tshwane that resulted in 62 pupils seeking medical attention after falling ill at school allegedly from consuming food they'd bought from street vendors.Read More
Informal settlement fire in Selby claims 2 lives
Joburg emergency management services said the Friday overnight blaze - whose cause is yet unknown, gutted at least 30 informal settlement structures.Read More