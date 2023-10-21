Mark your calendar for Joburg’s ultimate Music and Lifestyle Expo
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Music and Lifestyle Expo Event Coordinator, Brenda Sisane.
Get ready for a premier celebration of music, food, entertainment, and trade when the Music and Lifestyle Expo takes place on 10 and 11 November 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
We are thrilled to announce that @somizi , will be the MC for our evening live performances.' Music and Lifestyle Expo (@MLE_Expo) October 4, 2023
Brace yourselves for mind-blowing performances by the sensational @shekhinahd , @MiCasaMusic , @ZonkeMusic , and @Ami_Faku !
Grab your tickets now at https://t.co/97QpmqOME4 pic.twitter.com/YDhrhGcp7w
The two-day event "is a vibrant fusion of cultural experiences, designed to delight enthusiasts of music, fashion, and all things lifestyle."
There will be entertainment and food activations, trade exhibitions, and seminars on lifestyle and business trends.
Attendees can also expect live performances by Ami Faku, Zonke Dikana, Mi Casa, and Shekhinah.
Click here for tickets.
It's a platform designed to provide brands and businesses that form part of the music and lifestyle business value chain an opportunity to showcase their offerings to consumers and trade audiences alike.Brenda Sisane, Event Coordinator - Music and Lifestyle Expo
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=211073038652656&set=pb.100092498835740.-2207520000&type=3
