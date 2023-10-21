[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'





Award-winning actor and comedian Rob van Vuuren wears many hats as a consummate theatre-maker.

He probably first hit our national consciousness in the cult comedy sensation 'Corné and Twakkie: The Most Amazing Show' with Louw Venter.

Right now, van Vuuren is starring in the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel 'The Promise'.

Rob Van Vuuren. Picture: @RobVanVuuren/twitter

The stage production made its world debut in Cape Town in September, and has since transferred to Johannesburg, where it's on till 5 November.

RELATED: Funders of The Promise on stage are the type of arts patrons we need - Galgut

Interviewing van Vuuren, Sara-Jayne Makwala King runs out of adjectives to describe the brilliance of the actor's performance.

Sometimes you watch somebody and you think 'that role was made for that person'... Sara-Jayne Makwala King

It's a gift of the role... When I read the novel, and when I was approached to do the production, I immediately connected with Anton's narrative arc, in terms of the context. He's a very similar age to me in the novel when he grows up... and so much of what is happening to him in terms in the context of the country at the time is stuff I lived through as well, although I 'escaped' national conscription. Rob van Vuuren, Actor

Seeing what that kind of trauma does to young men in our country and specifically at that time, serving in a defence force under apartheid regime was a terrifying kind of a concept for me, and I often thought what would have happened to me if I'd ended up in the army. It ultimately destroys Anton's life. Rob van Vuuren, Actor

Performing in a piece like this, does the thought of awards ever cross his mind?

That kind of thinking is a sure way of messing up your chances of getting nominated for an award, van Vuuren responds, and/or messing up your performance.

First and foremost it's really got to be about serving the work. And, as I said, the source material is so strong, so the impulse then as an actor and a creator to serve that work is also incredibly strong. Rob van Vuuren, Actor

Honestly, I've just been so grateful to be part of this journey from the beginning and to work with these incredible people on what I think is a really important piece of theatre. Rob van Vuuren, Actor

I do hope that the show is recognised on some level, but really what we're experiencing is just the response from the audiences. People have been incredibly moved. Rob van Vuuren, Actor

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'