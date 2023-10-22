Israel-Hamas conflict needs to be contained to prevent spillover - Ramaphosa





JOHANNESBURG- President Cyril Ramaphosa said if the conflict between Hamas and Israel is not contained, it may spill over to other countries in the region.

Ramaphosa spoke at a peace summit held in Egypt on Saturday, where 12 world leaders gathered to discuss the conflict.

The conflict between the two parties has been ongoing for 16 days after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas led to a full-blown war.

Following negotiations, aid was allowed into the country on Saturday as Gaza residents have been stuck without food and water.

Ramaphosa said the international community had a responsibility to ensure that a resolution to the conflict was found.

"The only way to bring about peace is the fulfillment of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, to human rights and dignity."

Ramaphosa called for a United Nations-led negotiation that would help resolve the ongoing conflict.

