'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries

A recent Mail & Guardian article states that there's been a growing love for cosmetic procedures among Gen Z's (those born between the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2010s).

The increase in the number of younger people seeking plastic and cosmetic surgery has been attributed to a phenomenon called ‘Zoom Face’.

Picture: Jagrit Parajuli/Pixabay

‘Zoom Face’ has been described as "the idea that we have become hyper-aware of our appearance due to the increased time we're spending on video calls."

People are said to be feeling pressured to constantly look their best when the camera is on, with some going to extreme measures to enhance their appearance.

Weyers says people want stronger jawlines and more chiseled facial appearances so that they come across as more aesthetically pleasing or desirable on social media.

When you think about plastic or cosmetic surgery, typically you would think it's an old person wanting to look younger and reverse ageing, but that really has changed. Dr Deon Weyers, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

There's been an influx of younger individuals seeking cosmetic enhancements. Dr Deon Weyers, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

When does it become a natural enhancement versus looking different? I think that is definitely something that needs to be considered by the individual seeking these treatments or procedures but definitely also by the physician that is administering or performing them. Dr Deon Weyers, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

