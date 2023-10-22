



JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (Saps) said it completed its internal investigations into the eight VIP Protection Unit members who were filmed assaulting people on the N1 highway earlier this year.

The officers were part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail at the time of the incident.

Shortly after the footage went viral, SAPS placed the affected members on paid suspension pending a disciplinary process.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said a decision on the appropriate sanction for the members was still outstanding.

"The members would normally return to their place of work. They would get allocated somewhere and I can’t tell you exactly the process where it is, but the investigation is complete. There are processes that are still on, in terms of some disciplinary regulations."

This article first appeared on EWN : Internal probe into N1 VIP Protection Unit assault concluded - SAPS