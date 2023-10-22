Police 'not close' to solving influx of counterfeit items - SA clothing industry





JOHANNESBURG - The clothing industry said police were not close to finding a solution to the influx of counterfeit items into the South African market.

On Saturday, police in Gauteng destroyed a considerable chunk of its R3 billion worth of confiscated counterfeit items.

These included luxury clothes, sneakers, handbags, and many other items.

The head of the Anti-Counterfeit Unit at Fisher and Spoor, Mohamed Khader, said counterfeit items posed a danger to the sustainability of many businesses in the country.

Khader, whose law firm represented many clothing brands, said police made great inroads in raiding shops selling counterfeit goods.

However, he said the solution lay in stopping the items from entering the country at ports of entry.

"We’re just touching the iceberg. We’re not even close to finding a solution, a complete solution, but hopefully with continuous action by police and law enforcement at the borders, hopefully we will find a solution."

The police ministry said the Johannesburg inner city was identified as the country's hotspot for illicit trade of fake goods.

