Concerns raised over the safety of cellphone banking as kidnappings rise in SA
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse.
Our cellphones have basically become the center of so much of our lives.
Cellphones have made doing a number of things so much easier- like banking.
Roelofse says banks are increasingly pushing for a digital space for banking because it's a lot more convenient and cost-effective.
But with all these technological advances, there also comes lots of risk.
In his latest blog post, Roelofse explains that the growing threat of kidnappings in the country has prompted heightened concerns about the safety of using banking apps on mobile phones.
There have reportedly been calls by some security experts that we don't have these apps on our phones, as kidnappers might prolong the hostage situation.
If you are with that phone, it is a risk. The criminal would hold you longer till he or she gets what they want out of your cards and they need you to do that.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
The pressure is on phone users now to be savvier. Change that password. There is a lot of security in changing a password. Don't be that public with your phone.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
We've got to put our mindsets into the minds of scammers - how would they go about doing it, what are they doing? Be aware that people are watching you.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
