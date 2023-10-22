'I write from the heart, that's why people relate to my music' - Nomcebo Zikode

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Concerns raised over the safety of cellphone banking as kidnappings rise in SA It’s feared that kidnappers could prolong the hostage situation to access funds through these apps. 22 October 2023 12:33 PM
Police 'not close' to solving influx of counterfeit items - SA clothing industry Head of the Anti-Counterfeit Unit at Fisher and Spoor, Mohamed Khader said though police were making great inroads in raiding shop... 22 October 2023 11:32 AM
Internal probe into N1 VIP Protection Unit assault concluded - SAPS In July, eight VIP Protection Units were filmed assaulting people on the N1 Highway while escorting Deputy President Paul Mashatil... 22 October 2023 10:33 AM
View all Local
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume. 20 October 2023 10:33 AM
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite... 20 October 2023 6:19 AM
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict? 48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topi... 19 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries There's reportedly been an increase in Gen Z's having surgical procedures done to enhance their appearance. 22 October 2023 10:29 AM
Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go' Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging. 22 October 2023 8:40 AM
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work' Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Ga... 21 October 2023 6:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery sho... 21 October 2023 1:12 PM
ENGvsSA pre-game analysis: 'No team in the world has Boks scramble defence' Ahead of the England vs South Africa semi-final clash on 21 October 2023, Robert Marawa chatted to former Springbok player Breyton... 21 October 2023 10:10 AM
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause. 20 October 2023 1:28 PM
View all Sport
'I write from the heart, that's why people relate to my music' - Nomcebo Zikode The singer-songwriter's new single 'Inkanyezi' was released on 13 October and features Exclusive Drumz. 22 October 2023 3:06 PM
Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend! Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series. 20 October 2023 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now' Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots." 20 October 2023 12:41 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years' The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history. 20 October 2023 2:20 PM
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause. 20 October 2023 1:28 PM
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythology 20 October 2023 1:19 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
'I write from the heart, that's why people relate to my music' - Nomcebo Zikode

22 October 2023 3:06 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Nomcebo Zikode

The singer-songwriter's new single 'Inkanyezi' was released on 13 October and features Exclusive Drumz.

Gugs Mhlungu spoke to award-winning artist, Nomcebo Zikode.

Nomcebo Zikode's new single 'Inkanyezi' featuring Exclusive Drumz was released on 13 October under her own music label Emazulwini Productions.

So, does her latest song mean fans can expect an album to drop soon?

Zikode says the album is already complete but the release date is yet to be determined.

She says it could either be this year or early in 2024.

If you haven't heard 'Inkanyezi' yet, take a listen below.

Zikode has won multiple awards during her career, with the most notable one being earlier this year – a Grammy alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman for their song, ‘Bayethe’.

Since then, Zikode has won the 'Top Entertainer Award' at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards.

On Saturday, the singer-songwriter received the award for 'Global African Artist' at the first-ever Trace Awards which was held in Rwanda.

Trace, a global TV and multimedia platform, created these awards to recognise African and Afro-influenced musicians from the continent and the diaspora.

Whenever I go into studio, I don't go in with the mindset of writing a hit song or with the mindset that I want to make money. I write from the heart - I think that's why people relate to my music.

Nomcebo Zikode, Singer and songwriter

With my previous company [record label], I ended up fighting for something that belongs to me...Even now, I am still fighting for my royalties.

Nomcebo Zikode, Singer and songwriter

So, with my company, I am not going to fight with anyone. The artists I am going to sign…I will make sure they don't go through what I went through with my previous company.

Nomcebo Zikode, Singer and songwriter

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




More from Entertainment

Rob Van Vuuren. Picture: @RobVanVuuren/twitter

[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'

21 October 2023 6:26 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Tumisu

Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend!

20 October 2023 12:56 PM

Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from M-Net YouTube channel

[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now'

20 October 2023 12:41 PM

Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots."

Read More arrow_forward

'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant banks R15,800.

'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings

19 October 2023 3:50 PM

Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities.

Read More arrow_forward

Victoria and David Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport

19 October 2023 12:21 PM

And what it doesn't tell us...

Read More arrow_forward

'Boetie Boer: Inside The Mind Of A Monster' is available to stream on Showmax. Photo: YouTube/Showmax (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

19 October 2023 10:45 AM

The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.

Read More arrow_forward

Former boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eduardo Merille

Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business

19 October 2023 9:49 AM

Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.

Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Alec Baldwin. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting

18 October 2023 1:18 PM

New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month.

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: kobby_dagan/123rf

Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007

18 October 2023 11:29 AM

The year is 2007. Britney Spears shaved her head and the world called her crazy for it. Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why.

Read More arrow_forward

Lifebuoy teamed up with educational psychologist Nicola Berg to promote the importance of handwashing through the power of play.

Making hygiene fun - for your kids

18 October 2023 10:11 AM

Lifebuoy is teaching the importance of handwashing through the power of play.

Read More arrow_forward

Israel-Hamas conflict needs to be contained to prevent spillover - Ramaphosa

Local

Internal probe into N1 VIP Protection Unit assault concluded - SAPS

Local

Police 'not close' to solving influx of counterfeit items - SA clothing industry

Local

Cele calls on police to protect themselves at all costs, claims war against SAPS

22 October 2023 4:57 PM

Manenberg's ongoing rival gang shootings impacting pupils - CPF

22 October 2023 1:24 PM

WATCH: Fans react to the moment the Springboks made it into the RWC final

22 October 2023 12:41 PM

