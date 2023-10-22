'I write from the heart, that's why people relate to my music' - Nomcebo Zikode
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to award-winning artist, Nomcebo Zikode.
Nomcebo Zikode's new single 'Inkanyezi' featuring Exclusive Drumz was released on 13 October under her own music label Emazulwini Productions.
So, does her latest song mean fans can expect an album to drop soon?
Zikode says the album is already complete but the release date is yet to be determined.
She says it could either be this year or early in 2024.
If you haven't heard 'Inkanyezi' yet, take a listen below.
Zikode has won multiple awards during her career, with the most notable one being earlier this year – a Grammy alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman for their song, ‘Bayethe’.
Since then, Zikode has won the 'Top Entertainer Award' at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards.
On Saturday, the singer-songwriter received the award for 'Global African Artist' at the first-ever Trace Awards which was held in Rwanda.
Trace, a global TV and multimedia platform, created these awards to recognise African and Afro-influenced musicians from the continent and the diaspora.
Whenever I go into studio, I don't go in with the mindset of writing a hit song or with the mindset that I want to make money. I write from the heart - I think that's why people relate to my music.Nomcebo Zikode, Singer and songwriter
With my previous company [record label], I ended up fighting for something that belongs to me...Even now, I am still fighting for my royalties.Nomcebo Zikode, Singer and songwriter
So, with my company, I am not going to fight with anyone. The artists I am going to sign…I will make sure they don't go through what I went through with my previous company.Nomcebo Zikode, Singer and songwriter
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv1c5kGqS4y/?img_index=2
