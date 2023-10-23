Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse
Africa Melane interviews George Southey, General Manager of Merlog Foods and Miyelani Mkhabela, Economist and CEO of the Antswisa Management Group.
Earlier this year, the Western Cape Veterinary Services warned poultry farmers that avian influenza had been detected in two commercial layer farms in the Paardeberg area.
Since then, Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from South Africa, until further notice.
As the government struggles to contain the outbreak and address the shortages of eggs and chicken before the festive season, the price and availability of eggs are affecting the country in a way that's threatening food security.
Merlog Foods is an importer and distributor of frozen goods, including chicken.
South Africa consumes approximately 2.3 billion kilograms of chicken per year, making it the most-consumed form of protein.
As a result of the outbreak, he says that, within the next 12 months, about 600 million kilograms of chicken will be lost - roughly 50 million kilograms per day.
In a country that's already food insecure, the impact will be felt largely by already disadvantaged communities, says Southey.
South Africa is able to import poultry, but this will collapse the local industry and the jobs it provides.
Southey says that the government must provide producers with support to help them recover quickly.
South Africa, as we're all aware, is food insecure.George Southey, General Manager – Merlog Foods
The cost of this is going to be extremely severe.George Southey, General Manager – Merlog Foods
Food can be availed by importing, but this comes in as a bad effect on small businesses and employment.Miyelani Mkhabela, Economist and CEO – Antswisa Management Group
Source : Pexels: Alexas Fotos
