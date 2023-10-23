Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England
If lastminute.com was a country, it would be South Africa for only just making it to the Rugby World Cup finals, by beating England 15-16.
Yes, the boys in green and gold had us in a chokehold on Saturday and all we can say is WE MADE IT!
Some cried, some nearly suffered heart attacks while most of Mzansi reached for their phones to start spreading the memes, proving that we might not have power but when the Sprinboks play - we are the light in dark times.
The Kiffness remixed 'What a Wonderful World' for the Bokke!
@thekiffness Yas @Springboks.rugby 🇿🇦 #worldcuprugby #springboks #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - The Kiffness
Schalk Bezuidenhout: 'make sure your will is in order' for the final
Woolies tries it with Ox Nché
Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA we like you nhe but have some respek- if you mean this it is you who must reach out not Ox. This is not some Thabo who likes your cake- it’s Ox Nché https://t.co/DdRkZmNESV' Coceka Mfundisi (@Cmfundisi) October 22, 2023
It's giving... we can't watch
@smithtalks It was nerve-wracking and nail-biting stuff🤣🤣🤣🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #smithtalks #bokke #oomnol ♬ The Undertaker Theme - Megaraptor
Handre Pollard power
@lebohang.radebe_ Go bokke🤟😭 #fypシ゚viral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #foryou #foryoupage #rwc2023 #rugby #mzansitiktok #mzansicomedy #rugbyworldcup2023 #rugbyworldcup #southafricavsengland #england ♬ original sound - MyNikka Smooshy
@zara_samuels My mannnn🥵 #worldcup2023 #fyp #handrepollard #springbokke🇿🇦 ♬ and my man thank you to my man latto casa di remix - CasaDi
Death by England
@kd_xo My blood pressure!!!!! Go Bokke! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #bokke #rugby #SA #rugbyworldcup2023france #Meme #MemeCut #CapCut ♬ I almost died - I Green Screen Things
One point winners
@psycho_news Dear Rassie Erusmes and Bokke please no more winning by 1 we cant handle it 😂😂😂 #savseng #bokke #rwc2023 #sprinboks #southafricavsengland ♬ The Last of Us (Remix) - 林怿
STRESSSSFUL!
@kb0monate This team had me on ropes i almosr passed cause I couldn’t breath🥲😂 #xyzbca #bokke #rugbyworldcup #englandvssouthafrica #semifinal #fyp ♬ original sound - Sbuda Maleather
English breakfast anyone?
@riette_be_nice #bokke #springboksrugby ♬ Die Bokmasjien - Leon Schuster
For 80 minutes... the Rand was stronger than the Pound
@ashtonjodeelyn #fyp #ashtonjodeelynheeger #SAMA28 #rugbyworldcup2023 #cricketworldcup ♬ Amabokoboko (Sister Bokkina) - Mgarimbe
President Cyril Ramaphosa joins the chat!
@magmohupdates #fy #fyp #Springboks #rwc2023 #rugbyworldcup2023 #rugbyworldcup #cyrilramaphosa #southafrica #magmohupdates ♬ original sound - MAG-MOH UPDATES
Cape Town took to the streets to celebrate
@wasief1 #bokke #rugby #southafrica #springbok ♬ original sound - Wasief⚠️ 🇿🇦
Thanks for the laughs, Mzansi!
We'll add the Bokke to the list of South African men who love playing with our hearts.
This article first appeared on KFM : Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England
