The world’s 10 oldest jokes revealed, but are they any good?

A study by the University of Wolverhampton has revealed the 10 oldest jokes in the world.

Now whether they are any good is up for debate.

Turner thinks not, “these were just such a disappointment”.

You can decide for yourself:

10) An ancient joke about the barbers (300-400 AD)

Asked by the court barber how he wanted his hair cut, the king replied: "In silence"

9) A truly classic donkey joke, Ancient Greece (300- 400 AD)

When the donkey died of hunger, he said: "I've had a great loss! Just when he had learned not to eat, he died."

8) A Roman 'your mum' joke, Ancient Rome (63 BC-14 AD)

Emperor Augustus was touring the Empire, when he noticed a man in the crowd who bore a striking resemblance to himself...Intrigued, he asked: "Was your mother at one time in service at the Palace?" "No, your Highness," the man replied, "but my father was."

7) A dirty joke fit for a Pharaoh, Ancient Egypt (30 BC)

Man is even more eager to copulate than a donkey. His purse is what restrains him.

6) A classic brain teaser, Ancient Greece (429 BC)

Question: What animal walks on four feet in the morning, two at noon and three at evening?

Answer: Man. He goes on all fours as a baby, on two feet as a man and uses a cane in old age.

5) An eye-watering pun, Ancient Greece (800 BC)

Odysseus tells the Cyclops that his real name is "Nobody".

When Odysseus instructs his men to attack the Cyclops, the Cyclops shouts: "Help, Nobody is attacking me!"

No one comes to help.

4) A joke about an old married couple, Unknown (1100 BC)

A woman who was blind in one eye has been married to a man for 20 years.

When he found another woman he said to her, "I shall divorce you because you are said to be blind in one eye."

And she answered him: "Have you just discovered that after 20 years of marriage?"'

3) Another ancient head-scratcher, Sumeria (1200 BC)

Three ox drivers from Adab were thirsty: one owned the ox, the other owned the cow and the other owned the wagon's load.

The owner of the ox refused to get water because he feared his ox would be eaten by a lion; the owner of the cow refused because he thought his cow might wander off into the desert; the owner of the wagon refused because he feared his load would be stolen.

So they all went.

In their absence, the ox made love to the cow which gave birth to a calf, which ate the wagon's load.

Problem: Who owns the calf?

2) The world’s first sex joke, Ancient Egypt (1800-1600 BC)

How do you entertain a bored pharaoh?

You sail a boatload of young women dressed only in fishing nets down the Nile and urge the pharaoh to go catch a fish.

1) The world's oldest joke, Sumeria (1900 BC)

Something which has never occurred since time immemorial ...

A young woman did not fart in her husband's lap.

