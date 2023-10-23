‘SA snatched back the Cullinan!’ Memes are flying after RWC semi-final victory





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 03:52).

Every rugby fan in the country was on the edge of their seats on Saturday night as the Boks played England in an intense semi-final.

While hope seemed to be lost for a while, South Africa managed to defeat their opponents in the last few minutes by one desperately needed point, bringing the final score to 16-15.

What followed (for South Africans at least) were cheers, merriment, and some hilarious memes from supporters and big brands alike.

Just after the game the English Breakfast memes came out. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Of course, Nando’s jumped on the bandwagon with their hilarious commentary.

People were saying the colonies have taken back the crown. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Woolworths also showed some support for Ox with the trending “Salads don’t win scrums” hashtag.

Dear Ox, please reach out to us for a year's supply of chocolate cake.



After last night, it’s a South African priority 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/VuhytRZ8vs ' Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) October 22, 2023

Meanwhile, fans were celebrating the victory with that typical South African humour.

South Africa if the country was run as effectively as the Springboks pic.twitter.com/zm1GGCQqvE ' Sed Pillay (@sedpillay) October 23, 2023

It was a great day for South Africa and a terrible one for England as the Proteas also beat England in their Cricket World Cup match.

