Capetonians demonstrate solidarity with Palestine: 'Boycott Apartheid Israel!'

23 October 2023 11:54 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Free Palestine
Israel Palestine conflict

I'm very proud of the people of Cape Town and I'm very privileged to be part of such a crowd, says Reverend Allan Boesak.

Clarence Ford interviews anti-apartheid activist Reverend Allan Boesak.

On Sunday (22 October), thousands of Capetonians marched through the streets of Salt River to show their solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The march, which was one of many worldwide pro-Palestine protests, was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Salt River Heritage Society.

Protesters demanded the shutdown of the Israeli embassy, the prosecution of South Africans serving in the Israeli Defence Force, an immediate ceasefire and life-saving humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

When asked whether or not Boesak condones the killing of Israeli children, he says...

I have been looking at what has been happening to Palestinian children for 75 years and so before we raise the question about October 7, please raise the question that has been hanging over our heads and on our conscious for 75 years and then we must talk again.

Allan Boesak, anti-apartheid activist

RELATED: ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'

RELATED: Boesak ungrateful for rejecting street name honour, says PA

RELATED: Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024

I'm very proud of the people of Cape Town and I'm very privileged to be part of such a crowd.

Allan Boesak, anti-apartheid activist

Yesterday, people came out in thousands – they say to me there were over 10 000 people.

Allan Boesak, anti-apartheid activist

This is unquestionably the most urgent matter on our agenda at the moment.

Allan Boesak, anti-apartheid activist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Capetonians demonstrate solidarity with Palestine: 'Boycott Apartheid Israel!'




