[PICS] The USA's annual Mullet Championships dubs mane man for 2023
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including the United States of America's annual Mullet Championships - skip to 8:15 for this one.
Over the past few weeks in the United States of America, an annual mullet competition took place where judges dub the hairdo best described as business in the front and party in the back.
Yes, it's a whole thing and the winner gets to take home this bad boy...
How does it work?
1) Users vote for their favorite mullet. Each vote counts towards the overall score of the contestant.
2) Donations will be made to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, with each donation made on behalf of the winners' choice. The amount of money raised for charity will also contribute to the overall score of the contestant.
3) The panel of judges will critique each mullet based on length, style, uniqueness, and showmanship. At the end of the contest, the culmination of the three aspects of the contest will determine the winner.
These were some contestants with creative names for their mane event...
And the winner for the ultimate Mullet Championships for 2023 is...
Scott Salvadore with 'The Lord's Drapes' hairdo... who retains his 2022 title!
Salvadore won thousands of Dollars as his prize money with some going to a charity of his choice.
As Friedman says, "these guys are committed to their mullets."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] The USA's annual Mullet Championships dubs mane man for 2023
