Madonna on her hospitalisation: 'It’s a f-cking miracle that I’m here'
Madonna got emotional on stage during the Belgian leg of her ‘Celebration Tour’.
The pop icon had to postpone the tour after ending up in a hospital ICU with a bacterial infection back in June.
The tour finally kicked off on 14 October in London.
In Belgium, nearly a week into the tour, Madonna reflected on her health.
“Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said to audiences.
“It’s a f—ing miracle that I’m here right now… My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.'”
“I was given another chance… so I’m very grateful for that. I must tell you I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support,” she told the crowd.
October 22, 2023
