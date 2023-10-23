Ladies and gentlemen, meet your 2023 Mr Gay World contestants
Be prepared to witness glamour, talent, and charisma like you've never seen before at the 2023 Mr Gay World.
Hailing from countries spanning six continents including Australia, Belgium, Chile, Great Britain, Guam, India, the Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, and the USA, the delegates will meet in the Mother City to fight for the title.
The prestigious title will be awarded to one lucky contender at the Finale, on Friday, 27 October 2023 at the Infinity Studios at Paarden Eiland.
The fun isn't over just yet!
To celebrate, festivities continue with the inaugural Mr Gay World Pride on Saturday, 28 October 2023.
This is the perfect opportunity for you to "dust off your favourite costume, release your inner diva, and join us to become the person you've always wanted to be."
Ready to join the party? Click here to buy tickets.
For just R8, you can use your voice to have your say on who should be crowned Mr Gay World 2023.
This year's contestants are:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ladies and gentlemen, meet your 2023 Mr Gay World contestants
Source : Press release
More from Entertainment
Madonna on her hospitalisation: 'It’s a f-cking miracle that I’m here'
Madonna reflected on her health scare at a recent show in Belgium.Read More
[PICS] The USA's annual Mullet Championships dubs mane man for 2023
Yes, there's a competition for the most epic, daring, and unique mullet in the USA and there's a winner.Read More
Happy 64th birthday, Weird Al Yankovic! Look back at his FUNNIEST parodies
See if your favourite parody is among his biggest hits.Read More
'I write from the heart, that's why people relate to my music' - Nomcebo Zikode
The singer-songwriter's new single 'Inkanyezi' was released on 13 October and features Exclusive Drumz.Read More
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend!
Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series.Read More
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now'
Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots."Read More
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings
Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities.Read More
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport
And what it doesn't tell us...Read More
More from Lifestyle
Happy Pay dubbed as 'an evolution to traditional credit cards'
Wesley Billett, co-founder and CEO of Happy Pay explains how the credit loan works.Read More
Why do I bruise so easily? Could it be something serious?
What might be behind bruising easily and should you worry?Read More
Chicken soup and sickness: Does it really work?
A nutrition specialist explains what’s behind the beloved comfort food.Read More
Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England
And with that heart-attack-inducing game comes several memes and a new The Kiffness song!Read More
'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries
There's reportedly been an increase in Gen Z's having surgical procedures done to enhance their appearance.Read More
Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go'
Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging.Read More
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting a clothing size make us feel bad about ourselves?Read More
Mark your calendar for Joburg’s ultimate Music and Lifestyle Expo
The event takes place on 10 and 11 November at the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More