Q&A with Tshwane Mayor: ‘This was always going to be a rescue mission’





Clement Manyathela speaks to Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane.

Brink was elected as Mayor on 28 March and since then has faced a number of challenges.

Some of the major ones include a cholera outbreak, financial struggles, and a municipal workers' strike.

Despite this, Brink has vowed to do everything he can to improve the city.

This was always going to be a rescue mission and I was never under the impression that this would be a walk in the park. Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane

When will the issue of sewerage spillages be resolved?

A Tshwane resident complained that there are often sewerage spillages that fill the streets for days on end.

Brink says a massive problem with sewerage is exacerbated by a lack of equipment to deal with a backlog in infrastructure problems.

The demand in terms of addressing sewerage leaks is outstripping capacity at this moment. Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane

Our focus is very much to get the necessary equipment and support to get on top of the sewerage leaks. Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane

How are you dealing with illegal electricity connections?

According to the Mayor, the theft of electricity is a major contributor to municipalities going bankrupt.

He adds that unfortunately, the rate at which this is occurring makes it impossible to simply police the issue.

If you go into an area where the illegal connections have reached a certain density, there is very often violent and well organised counter-resistance if there is any attempt at disconnections. Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane

Brink says they are looking at measures such as a special enforcement unit specifically to deal with illegal connections.

Where is the budget to replace stolen cables?

Brink says that the rate at which cable theft is taking place is depleting the budget for maintenance and repairs extremely quickly.

The financial reality of it is that we are going to have to do far more to protect the infrastructure. Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane

What has happened to the people of Hammanskraal since the cholera outbreak?

According to Brink, this is not a matter than can be resolved overnight and the cholera outbreak drew attention to the state of water in the area.

The situation with the Hammanskraal water is a stain on our conscience. Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane

He says that water tankers are being provided, which is not ideal, until the water infrastructure is fixed to give the residents potable water.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

When will the residents of Mamelodi be relocated for flood safety?

The Mayor says that it is extremely dangerous for residents to be located on flood plains and once people are moved, there seems to be temptation for others to occupy that land.

It is absolutely essential that we abide by the laws and respect when the government says that this is an uninhabitable piece of land. Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane

That being said, he says that they are in the process of consulting with affected communities so they can give people safe living spaces, although it is difficult to give a date as to when this process will be completed.

