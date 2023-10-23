Camping novice? We've picked out some must have items for your stay in the bush





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.

Camping is a fun activity that the whole family can enjoy, but it's something you have to be prepared for.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios is getting back into camping with his young son and has been gearing up.

He’s found two items from Chinese tech company Xiaomi - a multifunctional torch and Bluetooth speaker that might just make your weekend getaway in the bush a little more comfortable.

It's not just one lantern, it's got a torch built into it. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

Xiaomi multifunctional camping lantern. Picture: syntech.co.za

Most of us are camping when we're at home, so this I think is a great camping device, but also when you're at home for using when the lights are out. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

The Xiaomi multifunctional camping lantern is a 'smart' lantern with several light settings. The design features a separable dual-light system, consisting of a primary light and a secondary light.

The lantern emits a candle-like glow, casting rich and soothing colours that create a beautiful ambience for nights spent in a tent. You'll experience reliable performance with the 4800mAh high-capacity lithium battery.

To recharge, it uses a Type-C charger.

What's also impressive is that you can control it with the Mi home app.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Picture: takealot.com

So maybe it's not entirely suitable for camping, but it is that kind of device that you wished you had with you when you least expect you need it.

Don't be fooled by the size of the Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

It might be a compact design, but this device is really powerful, and easy to travel with.

You can enjoy up to 10 hours of music at 60% volume on a full charge with the large 2000 mAh battery.

The integrated Bluetooth 5.0 chip, also ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices.

The Type-C charging port also allows for faster and easier charging.

At a cost of about R500, this is will be a great additional to your camping gear.

I like to listen to an audio book or podcast, or just music. What's great about it is it's really compact. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

