Competition Commission launches inquiry into digital and social media platforms





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Chris Charter, Director in the Competition practice area at commercial law firm, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

The Competition Commission has launched an inquiry into concerns that social media and digital platforms such as Google, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter/X and others have unfair advantages and market practices, which are damaging SA’s news media sector.

The Commission is looking at whether the position of these digital platforms, as news distributors might impact the extent to which the news media sector is able to remain unbiased.

According to Chris Charter, Director in the Competition practice area at commercial law firm, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, there is particularly concern about smaller media businesses or those owned by historically disadvantaged persons.

Charter says other international competition authorities have implemented similar investigations to understand the effect of digital platforms on news media publishers.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Increasingly we are dependent on getting our news from digital platforms. Whether you search on Google for the latest news or if make use of a news aggregator app that sends you your news. Chris Charter, Director in the Competition practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

They're concerned that this is going to result in an unfair allocation advertising revenue, in potential conflicts of interest between the platforms and the media publishers Chris Charter, Director in the Competition practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

…ultimately that might reduce the quality and reliability of the news that you and I have access to. Chris Charter, Director in the Competition practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

