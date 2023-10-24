



John Maytham speaks with Jeff Wicks, a News24 Investigative Journalist.

Deokaran was murdered in 2021 whilst investigating corruption at a Gauteng hospital.

Investigations revealed that six individuals were involved in a plot to kill her, all of whom pleaded guilty earlier this year.

However, it is still not known who pulled the trigger.

Now, a new Hawks task team has been brought into the case to try and find justice for Deokaran.

Wicks says that the previous investigation team ignored vital evidence on Deokaran’s phone and computer.

We are able to prove that they never forensically examined those devices, which begs the question as to what other corners were cut. Jeff Wicks, News24 Investigative Journalist

He argues that the appointment of a new team shows there is something wrong with the old team.

An image posted on Babita Deokaran's memorial page on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/babitadeokaranmemorial

Fundamentally justice will not be served until the people or person who ordered this hit is brought to justice. Jeff Wicks, News24 Investigative Journalist

Wicks says having a new team after two years is a disadvantage as memories and evidence would have faded in this time.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Hawks team takes over hero whistleblower Babita Deokaran's murder case