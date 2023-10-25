RAF wants to stop compensating foreigners: 'They must look out for themselves'
Thabo Shole Mashoa speaks with McIntosh Polela, a spokesperson for the RAF.
The reason for this proposal is to ensure the fund aligns with practices adopted internationally.
Currently, the bill states that the RAF provides cover to all people who use South African roads. In the past two years, more than R3 billion has been claimed by foreign nationals.
RELATED: [(LISTEN) Lawyers say the Road Accident Fund has RAPIDLY declined]((https://www.702.co.za/articles/479992/listen-lawyers-say-the-road-accident-fund-has-rapidly-declined)
Polela says that it is essential that foreign nationals explore other forms of insurance to ensure they are covered in case of an accident
If you are from a foreign country, visiting or living in South Africa, you need to find your own way of covering yourself.McIntosh Polela, spokesperson - RAF
RELATED: Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members?
They need to look out for themselves.McIntosh Polela, spokesperson - RAF
The bill is currently undergoing a parliamentary review which will determine whether or not it is passed.
Listen to the interview for more.
