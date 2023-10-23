Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
South African Reserve Bank Deputy Governor, Kuben Naidoo resigns

23 October 2023 6:50 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
The Money Show
Lesetja Kganyago
Enoch Godongwana
Kuben Naidoo
Kokkie Kooyman
cyril ramaphosa
Denker Capital

He is a member of the five-person Monetary Policy Committee, which decids on interest rates.

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Deputy governor, Kuben Naidoo has handed in his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Naidoo is one of three deputy governors, and a member of the five-person Monetary Policy Committee, which decides on interest rates in the country.

Naidoo also oversees the Financial Stability and Currency Cluster at the SARB.

He's resignation will come as a surprise, given that his second five-year contract was only due to end in March 2025.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago's second five-year term is due to end in 2014.

Naidoo's final day on the job has still not been finalised, as Ramaphosa, Kganyago and finance minister Enoch Godongwana still have to hold discussions.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital says Naidoo's resignation comes at a very interesting time.

With Lesetja's end of his contract coming up next year, is crucial. Especially the role that the Reserve Bank has been playing, especially this year. Because there's been a lot of talk that they must play-ball, and not hike interest rates.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital

He's been very good at explaining what the role is of the Reserve Bank, and why you cannot have the Central Bank working with government. It must always be independent.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital

I think they'll either ask him to stay until a replacement is found, and also on the monetary policy committee.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South African Reserve Bank Deputy Governor, Kuben Naidoo resigns




