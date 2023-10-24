England’s Wayne Barnes to referee 2023 Rugby World Cup final between SA and NZ
Wayne Barnes will take charge of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand at Stade de France on 28 October.
This will be the Englishman’s first time refereeing a final.
He will be assisted by Karl Dickson, Matthew Carley, and Tom Foley as the Television Match Official.
Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Barnes shared his pride in the selection.
It is the greatest honour of my career to be given the responsibility of refereeing a Rugby World Cup final 2023. https://t.co/bZ3O1mezuS' Wayne Barnes (@WayneBarnesRef) October 23, 2023
The 44-year-old is the world’s most capped referee with 110 tests, having made his debut with Fiji and Samoa in June 2006.
According to World Rugby, this will be Barnes’ record 27th Rugby World Cup match as a referee in what is his fifth tournament.
The final will be his sixth match in the 2023 France RWC, equaling his record at the 2019 RWC when he took charge of New Zealand’s defeat against Wales in the bronze final in Tokyo.
Barnes becomes the second referee from England to officiate a Rugby World Cup final, after Ed Morrison who was in charge when New Zealand and South Africa last met in a RWC final in 1995.
This article first appeared on 947 : England’s Wayne Barnes to referee 2023 Rugby World Cup final between SA and NZ
