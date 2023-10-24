Bongi is a warrior, but he's NEVER been a chirper! - John Dobson, Stormers coach
John Maytham speaks to Stormers Coach John Dobson about South Africa's lead-up to the Rugby World Cup Final and comments on Tom Curry's claims against Bongi Mbonambi.
Tom Curry accuses Bongi Mbonambi of using a racial slur during the Sprinboks' win against England on Saturday.
It's reported that Curry allegedly heard Mbonambi ask the referee, Ben O'Keefe, "Sir, sir, if their hooker calls me a white c*** what do I do?"
RELATED: [LISTEN] FORENSIC AUDIO ANALYSIS 'PROVES' WHAT BONGI MBONAMBI MIGHT'VE SAID
Maytham asked Dobson if he believes that Mbonambi could've uttered this 'racial slur'.
No, is the short answer. He's a warrior and a fighter but he's never been a chirper. It's just not his paradigm. He's just a physical competitor. So, I'm very surprised by the matter.John Dobson, Stormers Coach
On this weekend's final against New Zealand, Dobson does not expect too many or any changes to the team.
I think the second scrum is going to save us. We'll need our scrum power. I don't think players will change as much unless it's raining.John Dobson, Stormers Coach
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bongi is a warrior, but he's NEVER been a chirper! - John Dobson, Stormers coach
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
