Donald Trump likens himself to Madiba

Former US President Donald Trump has compared himself to South African struggle icon and former president Nelson Mandela.

He made the comments while in the state of New Hampshire where he was registering for its presidential primary - an election held to nominate individual candidates for President.

“I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela because I’m doing it for a reason,” Trump told a crowd of supporters at a sports complex in the town of Derry, New Hampshire.

The billionaire businessman who is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, seemed determined to paint himself as being a victim of political persecution, claiming he is being unfairly targetted by federal and state prosecutors.

Trump's comparison to Nobel Peace Prize-winning Mandela follows comments he made at a campaign event in Iowa last week at which he said he would be “willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.”

Trump has been indicted four times and faces 91 criminal charges. Among the more serious charges the presidential hopeful is facing are his alleged mishandling of classified information and allegations he attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

