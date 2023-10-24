SA company Milkor launches Milkor 380, the LARGEST drone ever produced in Africa
Meet Milkor 380, the largest drone ever produced in Africa by Pretoria-based company Milkor.
According to Daniël du Plessis from Milkor, the drone is intended to be used by the Defence industry, however, it can also be used for border control and fighting against poaching.
The drone, which first took flight last month, can fly for 35 hours straight without landing.
Having five drones ready by the end of 2023 will cost a pretty penny, however du Plessis has confirmed that governments on several continents have already shown interest in the first-of-its-kind drone.
Milkor 380 specs:
- Maximum range: 2000+km
- Maximum endurance: 35 hours
- Maximum altitude: 30 000ft
- Cruise Altitude: 20 000ft
- Length: 9m
- Wingspan: 18m
- MTOW: 1300kg
- Maximum payload: 210kg
- Fuel capacity: 300kg
- Maximum speed: 250km/hour
- Cruise speed: 100 to 150km/hour
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA company Milkor launches Milkor 380, the LARGEST drone ever produced in Africa
Source : Screenshot from YouTube: MilkorGroup
More from Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More
50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.Read More
Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
In August, Keith Featherstone confirmed that Koeberg Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya
The Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.Read More