Bobi, the world's oldest dog dies at the age of 31
Meet Bobi... the Guinness World Record holder for the "world's oldest dog"
The purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo passed away at his home in Portugal on Saturday 21 October at 31 years and five months old.
A veterinarian who met Bobi several times announced his death on social media.
While Bobi's time on earth broke records, so does his birth story.
It's reported that Bobi escaped from almost being put down as a puppy because his owners had too many animals to care for at the time.
"Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough for those who loved him," wrote Dr Karen Becker.
So, what's the secret to Bobi's long life?
It's reported that Bobi lived a peaceful life, ate human food and was never chained or put on a leash.
Towards the end of Bobi's life, his eyesight faded but he died as peacefully as he experienced life.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bobi, the world's oldest dog dies at the age of 31
