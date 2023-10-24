Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Happy 37th birthday, Drake!

24 October 2023 11:17 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Drake
Happy birthday

Jam along to Drake's 15 most-streamed songs.

Drizzy Drake celebrates his 37th birthday today (24 October).

The Canadian rapper came onto the music scene nearly 15 years ago with his ‘So Far Gone’ mixtape and quickly became an industry legend.

RELATED: Drake ties Michael Jackson's record for number one hits

Through eight studio albums, he has explored several genres and garnered dozens of chart achievements and awards.

To celebrate Drake’s birthday, let’s look back at his 15 most-streamed songs (by Official Charts):

15) ‘Nonstop’

14) ‘Hold On We’re Going Home’ (feat. Majid Jordan)

13) ‘Going Bad’ (with Meek Mill)

12) ‘Toosie Slide’

11) ‘Take Care’ (with Rihanna)

10) ‘Controlla’

9) ‘Hotline Bling’

8) ‘Too Good’

7) ‘No Guidance’ (with Chris Browm)

6) ‘In My Feelings’

5) ‘Passionfruit’

4) ‘Life Is Good’ (with Future)

3) Nice For What

2) God’s Plan

1) One Dance (feat Wizkid and Kyla)


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 37th birthday, Drake!




