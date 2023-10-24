[WATCH] Oh no! Kim Kardashian's Palestinian flag blunder





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

A video of Kim Kardashian telling her daughter North West that the Palestinian flag is actually the flag of Brazil has gone viral.

Despite viewers commenting with flag emojis, Kardashian didn't seem bothered that she had misled her daughter.

A video of Kim Kardashian telling her daughter North West that the Palestine flag is the Brazilian flag after she asked about it, has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/6Gd1zihJqu ' Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 19, 2023

