[WATCH] Are you familiar with 'Man Eyes'? Is your man suffering from it?
'Man Eyes' is supposedly about a man forgetting where he put items and then asking his partner for help.
A video of a man stressed out about not finding his keys has gone viral.
Eventually, his woman gave him the keys after a little sweat and effort.
@daveandjanie Theres no hope for hom 🙄 ib: @Auntie Pretty #husbandwife #husbandsreact #couplegoals #relatable ♬ Angel - Sarah McLachlan
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian
Isn't it true that cats are always curious?Read More
Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend
Johannesburg Pride is marching for it's 34th year in support of LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa.Read More
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name
EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on.Read More
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands!
YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste test of his Feastable chocolate slabs.Read More
The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries'
What we know we can expect before Saturdays RWC final is the All Blacks will performing the Haka.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Pros and cons of the updated Grand i10 sedan
This week on Car Talk, we look at the updated Grand i10 sedan, the most affordable product range from Hyundai South Africa.Read More
'When you buy Siya Kolisi's limited BOS ice tea, you're making a difference'
For each limited-edition peach flavoured can sold, BOS is donating 5% of the turnover to the Kolisi Foundation.Read More
[LISTEN] How Funeral Cover helps you bury loved ones with dignity
When your life comes to an end, having funeral cover can help ease the pain of the mourning process of your family.Read More
Amazon delivery drones: the sky could be the limit for market dominance
Air deliveries mean reaching rural cities where more than half the world’s population live.Read More