'World Cup finals are hard to predict' - Former Springbok coach, Jake White
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs spoke to Jake White - a former Springbok coach who led South Africa to victory in the 2007 Rugby World Cup.
Listen below to his thoughts ahead of Saturday's final.
White shares that:
• South Africa "almost played six nations in one month and it becomes tough."
• The Springboks are older than New Zealand as a squad but this is also a strength because it adds to experience. But you can also ask, will New Zealand have the chance to beat South Africa because their players are young and hungry?
• The Springboks have had the same group of coaches for about eight years now which is advantageous.
• The Bokke are champions and that's why they are where they are today.
• The All Blacks most likely "see the Springboks clash as one of their biggest" so we shouldn't underestimate them.
• World Cup finals are hard to predict. What happened in the previous games are irrelevant. This will really depend on what happens in this 80 minutes.
Lastly, White shares that "we have the opportunity to write history here."
Fingers crossed that we do!
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : 'World Cup finals are hard to predict' - Former Springbok coach, Jake White
Source : https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/advisory/873570
