Trump threatens allies he'll pull out of NATO if he wins and demands aren't met
It's no secret that former US President Donald Trump had once considered pulling the United States out of NATO.
Senior administration officials told The New York Times this week that several times during his first term in office, the then Commander-in-Chief had said he wanted to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Fast forward to 2023 and Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, seems to have reignited his former plans.
Sources say that the billionaire businessman and his aides are already discussing how he could make it happen if his demands aren’t met by NATO.
Responding to the claims, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign told said the news reaffirmed that Trump only “cares about himself.”
Ammar Moussa (of the Biden campaign) told the Washington Post, “Donald Trump’s threats to weaken NATO and side with Vladimir Putin undermine America’s strength on the global stage and threaten our national security. As president, Donald Trump spent four years cosying up to dictators and making our country less safe.
“The idea that he would abandon our allies if he doesn’t get his way underscores what we already know to be true about Donald Trump: the only person he cares about is himself... It’s exactly why Donald Trump shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Oval Office."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Trump threatens allies he'll pull out of NATO if he wins and demands aren't met
