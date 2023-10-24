



Renowned journalist Kevin Bloom joins John Maytham to express the opinion that the reality that the ascendant ideologies on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war have become a very literal acting out of the ancient holy texts.

In 1992, Kevin Bloom was just days away from turning 19.

Dressed in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) olive green uniform and holding a M16 assault rifle, he stood at the entrance to the Muslim Quarter of old Jerusalem.

Bloom was a member of the International Volunteer Corps. In his own words he was an "idealist".

In his latest Daily Maverick piece, 'Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land', Bloom writes candidly about his experience as a young Jewish man who had hope of joining the IDF's fighting unit.

I was a young idealist and I found IDF to be an avenue for that because the shame of exile and slaughter on that scale is....is really lessened when you're in the olive green uniform of the IDF and you have a M16 in your hand. Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick

As an 18 or 19-year-old, the need to de-humanise the other, because it makes your world a lot simpler, is pretty much what's indoctrinated in you. Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Bloom admits that the situation in 2023, does seem to be an intractable one.

You've got a situation here now where you've got two-sides who are only seeing one side. Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick

What we're looking at here, the horrors we're looking at, and our confusion is around a range of incompatible facts and incomplete stories. Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick

RELATED:Comedian Dave Chappelle's Israel-Gaza comments spur walk-outs from Boston show

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel-Gaza conflict: 'It does seem like an intractable situation' - Kevin Bloom