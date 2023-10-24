'Delivery Ka Speed' brings seamless delivery services to townships





John Maytham speaks to Godiragetse Mogajane, Delivery Ka Speed CEO.

Delivery Ka Speed was founded by 'the youth of Hammanskraal' in July 2021.

Mogajane says that when he went home to Hammanskraal, he realised that many apps he used in Joburg did not work in his township, which inspired this business.

The company aims to not only bring the convenience of delivery to the township market, but also help the unemployed youth get involved in gig work.

I saw it as an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. Those birds being convenience and youth unemployment. Godiragetse Mogajane, CEO - Delivery Ka Speed

Since it was founded, it has spread to more than 10 townships in Gauteng, Limpopo, and North West.

They have also developed apps for drivers, merchants and customers for a seamless experience.

Mogajane says that there were some challenges when starting the business, such as a lack of street addresses, but the users were innovative and started using recognisable landmarks for seamless deliveries.

