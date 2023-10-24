'Mine hostage situation raises red flag for NUM-Amcu relations, mining sector'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews journalist Ed Stoddard from Business Maverick.
More than 500 miners are reportedly being held hostage at the GoldOne-East Modderfontein Mine near Springs in Gauteng.
They have been underground since Sunday.
The mineworkers are allegedly being held by members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).
Eyewitness News reports that from what it's gathered, the 'hostages' - affiliated with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) - are at the mercy of around 20 Amcu members.
According to the latest update, closed-door negotiations are underway at the mine as the labour dispute at the root of the trouble continues to play out.
RELATED: Police confirm hundreds of mine employees being held hostage at Springs mine
The Money Show gets some insight from journalist Ed Stoddard (Business Maverick), who agrees that relations between the two unions seem to have come to a head.
He notes that in the past couple of years NUM and Amcu have patched up their relations, following intense rivalry which last several years following the Marikana tragedy
Among other things there have been a number of multi-year wage agreements struck in the platinum sector, at Harmony Gold and various other companies, that didn't involve any strike action or any of the kind of punch-ups between NUM and Amcu... which were a major source of unrest in the sector, and as a result were also a key concern among investors.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
Stoddard says it's an under-reported story that the decline in the rivalry between the two unions removed one of the red flags for investors in South Africa's mining sector.
Red flags are being raised again with the situation on the East Rand, he affirms.
NUM is accusing Amcu of taking over 500 of its members hostage which includes 46 female miners, and there are concerns about everybody's safety but especially the women miners. To have something so dramatic erupt... would suggest that all the work that's been done to patch up relations between the two unions is now unravelling.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
It could be an isolated incident, but basically you do have top NUM leadership and top Amcu leadership throwing barbs at each other now, and I think that bodes ill for the wider mining sector.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
It's interesting that Amcu is claiming that it has members that want to move to NUM - it's all very difficult to tell because none of us have been able to speak to any of the miners who are underground... but this is a playbook that we've seen before, about a decade ago when Amcu kind of exploded on the platinum belt, and so there's a sense of déjà vu unfolding here.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Mine hostage situation raises red flag for NUM-Amcu relations, mining sector'
Source : Pexels: I Love Pixel
More from Business
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk
Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust.Read More
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco.Read More
SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US
Glen Point Capital's Neil Phillips faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty by a jury in a New York federal court. His story reads like something out of a movie says Anchor Capital's Peter Armitage.Read More
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands!
YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste test of his Feastable chocolate slabs.Read More
Clicks on track with target of 1,200 stores despite pressure on consumer spend
The Clicks Group reported a resilient performance in its year-end results, but warned that trading conditions will remain 'extremely constrained'.Read More
The Big Issue needs YOUR help after email hacking leaves them R600k poorer
Amazon delivery drones: the sky could be the limit for market dominance
Air deliveries mean reaching rural cities where more than half the world’s population live.Read More
Vitality points on offer after 'highest heart rates' recorded Saturday night!
The Money Show finds out what's behind the Discovery Vitality points offer after the Springboks' nail-biting victory over England.Read More
More from Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More
50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.Read More
Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
In August, Keith Featherstone confirmed that Koeberg Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya
The Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.Read More